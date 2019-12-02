December 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 2nd of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 2.

1992 - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev was elected as the member of the International Academy of Engineering at the general session of the Academy in Moscow on December 2. 2006 - Kazakhstan's KAZBRIG peacekeeping force was formed on the basis of KAZBAT peacekeeping battalion on December 2. KAZBRIG helps maintain international peace and security together with Kazakhstan's partner countries. 2008 - The International Center of Cultures and Religions opens doors in Astana. The center was established on the initiative of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev. He put forward the idea to open the center at the 2nd Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

2011 - Kazakhstanskiy Put (Kazakhstan's Way) book penned by President Nursultan Nazarbayev was published in Uzbek in Tashkent. The book chronicles the hardest and brightest milestones in Kazakhstan's history. It takes the readers back to the times of privatization and land reforms, the transition of the Kazakh capital to Astana and tells about the first Kazakhstani cosmonaut in space.

2014 - President Nursultan Nazarbayev was honored with the title of the Honorary Elder of Turkmenistan during his official visit to the country. The awarding ceremony took place in Ashgabat.

2015 - An exhibition of photographs, paintings, books and other exhibits related to President Nursultan Nazarbayev's work was held at one of the halls of the Congresium International Convention & Exhibition Center in Ankara.

2016 - Unique exhibits for the future Kazakhstan Space History Museum arrived in the Kazakh capital. The miniature of the landing module and Kazakhstani cosmonaut Aidyn Aimbetov's spacesuit were transported to Astana from the Russian city of Korolyov.

2017 - «Kazak halkyna men algys» stela was unveiled. The stela symbolizes gratitude to the Kazakh people on behalf of all ethnic groups that were once deported to Kazakhstan. The project was implemented at the expense of local entrepreneurs as part of the Tugan Zher program.

2018 - The capital of Spain opened the Center of Kazakh literature and art in the library of the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID).