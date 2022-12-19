Go to the main site
    December 19. Today's Birthdays

    19 December 2022, 08:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 19th of December.

    NAMES

    Kudaibergen Zhubanov (1899-1938)– Kazakh linguist, turkologist, philologist, public figure, statesman, one of the organizers of the First Kazakh Academy – the Kazakh branch of the USSR Academy of Sciences.

    In 1928-1929, he worked as a research assistant of the comparative Turkology department pf the Kazakh State University in Almaty.

    In 1932 and until his arrest in November 1937 he was the professor and head of the Kazakh language and literature department at the Kazakh Pedagogical Institute.

    1936 and 1937, he was the head of the linguistic sector, member of the Scientific Council and member of the Presidium of the Kazakh branch of the USSR Academy of Sciences as well as the publisher of the Academic Dictionary of the Kazakh Language. In 1935, he was elected as a member of the Kazakh Central Election Commission and delegate for the 16th All-Russian Congress of Councils.

    Kazakh

    Sara Zharmukhambetova (1961) – judge of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Semipalatinsk region, she is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

    She took up her current post in December 2015.

    Mereke Pshembayev (1962) – vice minister for emergency situations of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Pavlodar region, he is a graduate of the Ust-Kamenogorsk Construction and Road Institute, Eurasian Institute of Market.

    He was appointed to his current post in October 2020.

    Askerbek Zhakulin (1964) – member of the Supreme Judicial Council of Kazakhstan.

    He is a graduate of the Sverdlovsk order of the red banner of Labor Law Institute named after R. A. Rudenko.

    He took up his current post in June 2022.

    Vitaly Tutushkin (1976) – deputy chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, head of the permanent office of the Kazakh National Bank in Almaty.

    He graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University, received his master’s degree in economics from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University, completed the master’s program in executive management at the Lomonosov Moscow State University.

    He was appointed to his current post in March 2022.

