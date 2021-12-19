December 19. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 19th of December.

NAMES

Kazakh scientist and linguist, Turkologist, public and state figure, one of the organizers of the first Kazakh academy, the Kazakh branch of the USSR Academy of Sciences Kudaibergen ZHUBANOV (1899-1938) was born in the present-day Aktobe region. He studied at the madrasah in Orenburg between 1914 and 1916. In 1928 he graduated from Leningrad Institute of Oriental Languages and completed the postgraduate program at the Institute of Oriental Languages and the Institute of Language of the Academy of Sciences of the USSR. Zhubanov worked at the Kazakh branch of the USSR Academy of Sciences and was the chief editor of the Academic Dictionary of the Kazakh language. He greatly contributed to the creation of the Kazakh orthography based on the Latin script.

Judge of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan Sara ZHARMUKHAMBETOVA was born in 1961 in Semipalatinsk (present-day East Kazakhstan) region. She graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University. Prior to the appointment in April 2015, she was the head of the specialized inter-district juvenile court of Astana and judge of Astana court.

Vice Minister for Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mereke PSHEMBAYEV was born in 1962 in Pavlodar region. He is the graduate of the Ust Kamenogorsk Engineering Institute and the Eurasian Market Institute. Previously he served as the executive secretary of the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development (2019-2020). He was appointed to his recent position in October 2020.

Akim (head) of Auezov district of Almaty city Sairan SAIFEDENOV was born in 1974 in Uralsk region. He graduated from the Abai Almaty State University, the Almaty Continuous Education University and the Kazakh University of Transport Communications.

