December 19. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 19th of December.

NAMES

Kudaibergen Zhubanov (1899-1938) is the Kazakh scientist, linguist, Turkologist, scholar, public and state figure, one of the organizers of the first Kazakh academy, the Kazakh affiliate of the USSR Academy of Sciences.

Born in today’s Aktobe region he studied at the madrasah in Orenburg in 1914-1916. In 1928 graduated from Leningrad Institute of Oriental Languages, postgraduate program at the Institute of Oriental Languages and the Institute of Language of the Academy of Sciences of the USSR.





Sara Zharmukhambetova (1961) is the Kazakh Supreme Court judge.

Born in Semipalatinsk (today’s East Kazakhstan )region is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Prior to the appointment served as head of the specialized interdistrict juvenile court of Astana (2012-2014), judge of Astana court (2014-2015).













Mereke Pshembayev (1962) is the Vice Minister of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan.

Born in Pavlodar region is the graduate of the Ust Kamenogorsk Engineering Institute, Eurasian Market Institute.

Previously worked as the executive secretary of the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan (2019-2020).

Has been working since October 2020.



