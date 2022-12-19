December 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events

19 December 2022, 07:00

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 19th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 19.

EVENTS

1931 – The Karaganda forced labour camp (KarLAG) in the village of Dolinka 45km away from Karaganda city is established.

1991 – The decree of the Cabinet of Ministers on the Committee of State Security of Kazakhstan is signed.

1996 – The first-ever Kazakh Congress of Judges discussing the urgent issues of organization and functioning of the judicial system takes place.

2011 – In Moscow, the leaders of Kazakhstan, Russia, and Belarus sign the documents to set up the Eurasian Economic Commission following the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council session.

2012 – Kazakhstan takes co-chairmanship of the Central Asian Initiative of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. OECD

2012 – An official opening of the first Kazakh school in the US takes place in Houston.

2016 - Saryarka short film festival takes place for the first time in the Kazakh capital.

2017 – The conference hall of the World Bank is named after Kazakhstani Alma Urazalinova in Washington D.C.

2019 – The law-orbit spacecrafts of OneWeb aimed at establishing the high-speed Internet via satellite are delivered to Baikonur.

2020 – A ceremony of opening of the first winter festival PHILHARMONIC NEW YEAR FEST 2020 takes place.

2021 – An official ceremony of opening of a street named after Kazakh poet, thinker, and founder of national literature Abai as well as the Square of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Rosario, Argentina is held.