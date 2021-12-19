Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
December 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Kudrenok Tatyana
19 December 2021, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 19th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 19.

DATES

1931 – KarLAG, one of the largest Gulag labor camps, is founded in Dolinka village, 45 km away from Karaganda city.

1991 – A decree of the Cabinet of Ministers «On State Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan» is signed.

1996 – The first in the history of Kazakhstan Congress of Judges is held. The Union of Judges is founded and the Code of Ethics is adopted at the cogress.

2008 – A monument to diplomat, researcher, and politician Kadyrgali Zhalairi is unveiled in Taldykorgan city. The monument is created by architect Kabi Baulykov.

2011 – At the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Moscow the presidents of Kazakhstan, Russian, and Belarus ink documents on the foundation of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

2012 – The Republic of Kazakhstan becomes a co-chair of the Central Asian Initiative of the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

2012 – The first Kazakh school in the U.S. opens its doors in Houston. It is opened with the active support of the Kazakh Embassy in the U.S.

2016 – The Kazakh capital hosts for the first time Saryarka short film youth festival. Its program includes 23 feature films and 5 out-of-competition films.

2017 – A conference hall at the World Bank in Washington is named after Kazakhstani Alma Urazalinova who worked for the WB for many years.

2017 – Kazakhstan’s Akhmetzhan Ashiri receives the first prize of the Dede Qorqud international competition for ‘Sharbak’ story.

2019 – The first low-orbiting spacecrafts of UK-based OneWeb company are delivered to Baikonur cosmodrome.

2020 – The opening ceremony of the first winter festival Philharmonic New Year Fest 2020 takes place in Almaty.


