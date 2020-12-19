Go to the main site
    December 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    19 December 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 19th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 19.

    1931 – KarLAG is founded in Dolinka village, 45 km away from Karaganda city.

    1991 – A decree of the Cabinet of Ministers On State Security Committee of Kazakhstan is signed.

    1996 – The first in the history of Kazakhstan the Congress of Judges takes place. The Union of Judges is founded. The Code of ethics is adopted.

    2008 – A monument to Kadyrgali Zhalairi opens in Taldykorgan.

    2011 – At the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting in Moscow the Presidents of Kazakhstan, Russian, Belarus sign documents on the foundation of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

    2012 – An official opening of the first Kazakh school in the U.S. opens in Houston. It is opened with the active support of Kazakhstan Embassy in the U.S.

    2016 – Saryarka short film festival takes place for the first time ever in the Kazakh capital to feature 23 movies and 5 out-of-competition works.

    2017 – A World Bank conference hall in Washington is named after Kazakhstan’s Alma Urazalinova.

    2017 – Kazakhstan’s Akhmetzhan Ashiri receives the first prize of the Dede Qorqud international competition for his Sharbak story.

    2019 – The first low-orbiting spacecraft of the UK-based OneWeb company arrive at Baikonur.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
