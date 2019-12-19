December 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 19th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 19.

2011 – At the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Moscow, presidents of Kazakhstan, Russia and Belarus signed documents on the establishment of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

2012 –Kazakhstan assumes co-chairmanship in the Central Asian Initiative of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

2012 – The first Kazakh school in the U.S. is officially opened in Houston. The school was established by the efforts of Kazakh compatriots living in this city, with the active support of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the U.S.

2016 – Kazakh capital hosts the Saryarka Short Film Festival. 23 films and 5 out-of-competition works were submitted for the Festival. Darkhan Tulegenov was presented the grand prix for his film «Route.»

2017 – A conference hall in the World Bank in Washington is named after Kazakhstani Alma Urazalinova, who literally conquered the main international financial center and contributed to its success. She was the first Kazakh woman employed by the World Bank as a young professional.