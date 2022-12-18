December 18. Today's Birthdays

18 December 2022, 08:00

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 18th of December.

NAMES

– member of the Council of Senators under the Senate of Parliament of Kazakhstan.

Born in Karaganda region, he is a graduate of the Karaganda Industrial Pedagogical College, Karaganda State University, Alma-Ata Higher Party School.

– President of the National Center of Science and Technology Evaluation.

Born in Ust-Kamenogorsk, he is a graduate of the Lomonosov Moscow State University, Almaty Institute of Political Science and Management.

He took up his current post in December 2016.

– Kazakh statesman, diplomat.

Born in Taraz city, he is a graduate of the Alma-Ata Pedagogical Institute of Foreign Languages, Diplomatic Academy of the USSR Foreign Ministry.

– Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Italy, Malta, and San Marino.

Born in East Kazahstan region, he graduated from the Kazakh National Technological University, «Enrico Mattei» Higher School in Milan.

He took up his current post in 2021.

– Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty, he is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University, received his master’s degree from KIMEP University.

In 2020 and 2022, he acted as the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

He was appointed to his current post in January 2022.

– Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan.

Born in Alma-Ata, he graduated from the Kazakh State Law University, Institute of International Professions.

He took up his current post in September 2022.

Leila Sengirbekova– TV host, producer, media manager, and famed journalist.

Born in Shymkent city, she graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, took the TV and radio journalism courses Internews – Kazakhstan.

She currently takes interviews on Jibek Joly TV channel.