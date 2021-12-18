December 18. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 18th of December.

NAMES

Oralbay Abdykarimov (1944) is the member of the Council of Senators at the Kazakh Senate.

Born in Karaganda region is the graduate of the Karaganda Industrial and Teacher’s Training College, Karaganda State University, Alma-Ata Higher party School.





Adil Ibrayev (1953) is the president of the National State Scientific and Technical Expertise Centre.

Born in Ust Kamenogorsk is the graduate of the Lomonosov Moscow State University, Almaty Institute of Political Sciences and Management.

Has been acting since December 2016.





Almaz Khamzayev (1955) is the Kazakhstani statesman, diplomat.

Born in Taraz is the graduate of the Alma-Ata Teacher’s Training Institute of Foreign Languages, Diplomatic Academy of the USSR Foreign Ministry.





Alikhan Smailov (1972) is the 1st Deputy PM of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State National University, KIMEP.

Has been serving since May 2020.





Leyla Sengirbekova (1977) is the Kazakhstani TV host, TV producer, media manager and well-known journalist.

Born in Shymkent is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University.



