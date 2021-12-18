Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

December 18. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
18 December 2021, 08:00
December 18. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 18th of December.

NAMES

photo

Oralbay Abdykarimov (1944) is the member of the Council of Senators at the Kazakh Senate.

Born in Karaganda region is the graduate of the Karaganda Industrial and Teacher’s Training College, Karaganda State University, Alma-Ata Higher party School.

photo


Adil Ibrayev (1953) is the president of the National State Scientific and Technical Expertise Centre.

Born in Ust Kamenogorsk is the graduate of the Lomonosov Moscow State University, Almaty Institute of Political Sciences and Management.

Has been acting since December 2016.

photo


Almaz Khamzayev (1955) is the Kazakhstani statesman, diplomat.

Born in Taraz is the graduate of the Alma-Ata Teacher’s Training Institute of Foreign Languages, Diplomatic Academy of the USSR Foreign Ministry.

photo


Alikhan Smailov (1972) is the 1st Deputy PM of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State National University, KIMEP.

Has been serving since May 2020.

photo


Leyla Sengirbekova (1977) is the Kazakhstani TV host, TV producer, media manager and well-known journalist.

Born in Shymkent is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Air Astana to launch flights to Israel
Air Astana to launch flights to Israel