December 18. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 18th of December.

NAMES

Member of the Senators’ Council under the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Oralbay ABDYKARIMOV was born in 1944 in Karaganda region. He is a graduate of the Karaganda Industrial and Pedagogic College, the Karaganda State University, and the Alma-Ata Supreme Party School. Throughout his professional career, Mr. Abdykarimov held many notable posts, including the Secretary of State, Adviser to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and deputy of the Kazakh Senate. He was awarded the Order of Barys, Class I and II, the Order of the CIS Inter-parliamentary Assembly, and 8 medals, including the Gold Medal «The Tree of Friendship» of the CIS IPA.

President of the National Center of Science and Technology Evaluation Adil IBRAYEV was born in 1953 in Ust-Kamenogorsk. He is a graduate of the Moscow State University and the Almaty Political Science and Management Institute. He used to work for KazTAG (now Kazinform International News Agency), deputy editor-in-chief of Leninskaya smena newspaper, deputy akim (mayor) of Almaty city, executive director of the Almaty branch of the Atameken Union, editor-in-chief of Karavan newspaper, and President of JSC National Center of Scientific and Technical Information. He took his recent post in December 2016.

Kazakhstani statesman and diplomat Almaz KHAMZAYEV was born in 1955 in Taraz city. He graduated from the Alma-Ata Pedagogic Institute of Foreign Languages, and the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the USSR. Throughout his diplomatic career, he held posts at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and served at the Kazakh embassies in the U.S., the UK, Spain, Italy, Greece, Malta, San Marino, Belgium, and Luxembourg.

First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan SMAILOV was born in 1972 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University and the Kazakhstan Institute of Management, Economics and Strategic Research. Prior to taking up his recent post in May 2020, he was the Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Kazakh TV presenter, television producer, media manager, and well-known journalist Leila SULTANKYZY (SENGIRBEKOVA) was born in 1977 in Shymkent. She graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. Throughout her career on Kazakhstani television she produced and hosted many TV programs and TV channels.

First Deputy Chairman of the Board of State Center for National Cinema Support Ernar KURMASHEV was born in 1984. He is a graduate of the Satpayev Kazakh National Technical University. He worked for Kazakhstan Computer Graphics LLP, helmed the Astana Film Fund and headed the Culture Department of Almaty city. He was appointed to his recent post in August 2020.

