December 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 18th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 18.

EVENTS

1979 – The Tengiz oilfield is opened in the west of Kazakhstan.

1992 – The Kazakh Law on Social Protection of the Citizens affected by the Nuclear Tests in the Semipalatinsk Polygon is adopted.

2010 – Kazakhstan represented by the National Center of Space Research and Technologies becomes a fill member of the international project Sentinel Asia aimed at combating natural disasters with the use of earth remote sensing and GIS-WEB technologies in Asia.

2016 - Jordanian writer and political figure Muna Fuad Makhamreh releases her book in Arabic «Kazakhstan: The Symphony of Pain and Hope» dedicated to 25 years of Kazakhstan;s independence and closure of the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site.

2017 – Kazakh young singer Daneliya Tuleshova wins the Voice.Kids song competition in Ukraine.

2017 – The Kazakh team claims the first place at the ZAG Junior Cup gymnastics tournament in Hannover, Germany, and Nurlan Idrissov becomes a champion.

2019 – Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen performs the theme song of the Italian science-fiction movie Creators.



