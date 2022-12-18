Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.93 eur/kzt 496.15

    rub/kzt 7.49 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-8-10℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    December 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    18 December 2022, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 18th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 18.

    EVENTS

    1979 – The Tengiz oilfield is opened in the west of Kazakhstan.

    1992 – The Kazakh Law on Social Protection of the Citizens affected by the Nuclear Tests in the Semipalatinsk Polygon is adopted.

    2010 – Kazakhstan represented by the National Center of Space Research and Technologies becomes a fill member of the international project Sentinel Asia aimed at combating natural disasters with the use of earth remote sensing and GIS-WEB technologies in Asia.

    2016 - Jordanian writer and political figure Muna Fuad Makhamreh releases her book in Arabic «Kazakhstan: The Symphony of Pain and Hope» dedicated to 25 years of Kazakhstan;s independence and closure of the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site.

    2017 – Kazakh young singer Daneliya Tuleshova wins the Voice.Kids song competition in Ukraine.

    2017 – The Kazakh team claims the first place at the ZAG Junior Cup gymnastics tournament in Hannover, Germany, and Nurlan Idrissov becomes a champion.

    2019 – Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen performs the theme song of the Italian science-fiction movie Creators.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    December 18. Today's Birthdays
    December 16. Today's Birthdays
    December 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    December 15. Today's Birthdays
    Popular
    1 President Tokayev briefed on main areas of government’s work for 2023
    2 S. Korea's COVID-19 cases above 60,000 for 5th day
    3 Forest fires raging in 7 Argentine provinces
    4 UN launches 10-year survival plan for indigenous languages at risk
    5 December 18. Today's Birthdays