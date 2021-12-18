Go to the main site
    December 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    18 December 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 18th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 18.

    EVENTS

    1979 - The Tengiz oil field is discovered in western Kazakhstan.

    1992 – Kazakhstan adopts the Law «On social protection of citizens affected by the nuclear tests at the Semipalatinsk testing ground».

    2010 – Kazakhstan, represented by the National Space Research and Technology Center, becomes a full-fledged member of an international cooperation project launched with the aim of contributing to disaster management in the Asia-Pacific region.

    2013 – Over 2,000 books of Kazakh authors in Kazakh, Russian, English and Turkish downloaded on Adebiet portaly (literary portal).

    2016 – Jordan’s writer and political figure Muna Fuad Makhamreh publishes a book in Arabic «Kazakhstan: The Symphony of Pain… and Hope…» dedicated to the 25th Anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence and the closure of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site.

    2017 – 11-year-old Kazakh singer Daneliya Tuleshova wins top honors at the Ukraine's music talent contest «The Voice. Kids».

    2017 – The Kazakh artistic gymnastics team wins the first place at the IV International ZAG Junior Cup in Hannover, Germany.

    2019 – Dimash Kudaibergen performs the Italy’s Creators movie soundtrack.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
