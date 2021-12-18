Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

December 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
18 December 2021, 07:00
December 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 18th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 18.

EVENTS

1979 - The Tengiz oil field is discovered in western Kazakhstan.

1992 – Kazakhstan adopts the Law «On social protection of citizens affected by the nuclear tests at the Semipalatinsk testing ground».

2010 – Kazakhstan, represented by the National Space Research and Technology Center, becomes a full-fledged member of an international cooperation project launched with the aim of contributing to disaster management in the Asia-Pacific region.

2013 – Over 2,000 books of Kazakh authors in Kazakh, Russian, English and Turkish downloaded on Adebiet portaly (literary portal).

2016 – Jordan’s writer and political figure Muna Fuad Makhamreh publishes a book in Arabic «Kazakhstan: The Symphony of Pain… and Hope…» dedicated to the 25th Anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence and the closure of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site.

2017 – 11-year-old Kazakh singer Daneliya Tuleshova wins top honors at the Ukraine's music talent contest «The Voice. Kids».

2017 – The Kazakh artistic gymnastics team wins the first place at the IV International ZAG Junior Cup in Hannover, Germany.

2019 – Dimash Kudaibergen performs the Italy’s Creators movie soundtrack.


History of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10