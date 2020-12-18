December 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 18th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 18.

DATES

International Migrants Day

This day was established by the United Nations General Assembly on December 4, 2000, on the recommendation of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). On December 18, 1990, the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families was adopted.

UN Arabic Language Day

That day in 1973, the United Nations General Assembly included the Arabic language among the official working languages of the United Nations. It has been celebrated since 2010.

EVENTS

1979 - The Tengiz oil field is discovered in the west of Kazakhstan.

1992 - The Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On Social Protection of Citizens Affected by the Nuclear Tests at the Semipalatinsk Test Site» is adopted.

2010 - The Republic of Kazakhstan, represented by the National Center of Space Research and Technology, becomes a full-fledged member of Sentinel Asia, an international project aimed at combating natural disasters in the Asian region via Earth remote sensing and GIS-WEB technology.

2013 – Over 2,000 books by Kazakhstani authors in Kazakh, Russian, English, and Turkish are uploaded onto Adebiet portaly.

2014 – The Kokshetau park hotel and Tay-House Hotel are included into the list of hotels and resorts of QVI Club of QNET company.

2015 – Chokan Valikhanov by Zharylkap Beisenbaiuly updated with historical and archive documents is released in Russian in Moscow.

2016 - Jordanian writer and political figure Muna Fuad Makhamreh releases her book in Arabic «Kazakhstan: The Symphony of Pain and Hope» dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence and the closure of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site.

2017 - Young Kazakh singer Daneliya Tuleshova wins Ukraine's music talent contest «Holos.Dity» («The Voice. Kids»).

2017 – Kazakhstan’s artistic gymnastics team comes in first at the IV International ZAG Junior Cup in Hannover, Germany. Nurtan Idrissov becomes the champion in the individual competition.

2019 – World renowned singer Dimash Kudaibergen releases the soundtrack for Italy’s fantasy film Creators.