Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

December 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
18 December 2020, 07:00
December 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 18th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 18.

DATES

International Migrants Day

This day was established by the United Nations General Assembly on December 4, 2000, on the recommendation of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). On December 18, 1990, the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families was adopted.

UN Arabic Language Day

That day in 1973, the United Nations General Assembly included the Arabic language among the official working languages of the United Nations. It has been celebrated since 2010.

EVENTS

1979 - The Tengiz oil field is discovered in the west of Kazakhstan.

1992 - The Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On Social Protection of Citizens Affected by the Nuclear Tests at the Semipalatinsk Test Site» is adopted.

2010 - The Republic of Kazakhstan, represented by the National Center of Space Research and Technology, becomes a full-fledged member of Sentinel Asia, an international project aimed at combating natural disasters in the Asian region via Earth remote sensing and GIS-WEB technology.

2013 – Over 2,000 books by Kazakhstani authors in Kazakh, Russian, English, and Turkish are uploaded onto Adebiet portaly.

2014 – The Kokshetau park hotel and Tay-House Hotel are included into the list of hotels and resorts of QVI Club of QNET company.

2015Chokan Valikhanov by Zharylkap Beisenbaiuly updated with historical and archive documents is released in Russian in Moscow.

2016 - Jordanian writer and political figure Muna Fuad Makhamreh releases her book in Arabic «Kazakhstan: The Symphony of Pain and Hope» dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence and the closure of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site.

2017 - Young Kazakh singer Daneliya Tuleshova wins Ukraine's music talent contest «Holos.Dity» («The Voice. Kids»).

2017 – Kazakhstan’s artistic gymnastics team comes in first at the IV International ZAG Junior Cup in Hannover, Germany. Nurtan Idrissov becomes the champion in the individual competition.

2019 – World renowned singer Dimash Kudaibergen releases the soundtrack for Italy’s fantasy film Creators.

History of Kazakhstan    Events  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva