December 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 18th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 18.

DATES

UN Arabic Language Day

That day in 1973, the United Nations General Assembly included the Arabic language among the official working languages of the United Nations. It has been celebrated since 2010.

International Migrants Day

It was established by the United Nations General Assembly on December 4, 2000, on the recommendation of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). On December 18, 1990, the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families was adopted.

EVENTS

1979 - The Tengiz oil field was discovered in western Kazakhstan.

1992 - The Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On Social Protection of Citizens Affected by the Nuclear Tests at the Semipalatinsk Test Site» was adopted.

2010 - The Republic of Kazakhstan, represented by the National Center of Space Research and Technology, becomes a full-fledged member of Sentinel Asia, an international project aimed at combating natural disasters in the Asian region via Earth remote sensing and GIS-WEB technology.

2014 - Zaman, Turkey's major daily newspaper, publishes «Kazakhstan» special issue dedicated to the 23rd Anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2016 - Jordanian writer and political figure Muna Fuad Makhamreh releases her book in Arabic «Kazakhstan: The Symphony of Pain and Hope» dedicated to the 25th Anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence and the closure of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site.

2017 - 11-year-old Kazakh singer Daneliya Tuleshova wins Ukraine's music talent contest «Holos.Dity» («The Voice. Kids»).

2017 - The Kazakhstan artistic gymnastics team comes in first at the IV International ZAG Junior Cup in Hannover, Germany. Nurtan Idrissov became the champion in the individual competition.