Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.93 eur/kzt 496.15

    rub/kzt 7.49 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-13-15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    December 17. Today's Birthdays

    17 December 2022, 08:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 17th of December.

    NAMES


    One of the founders of the Kazakh linguistics, scholar, teacher, critical, historian, translator and public figure Telzhan SHONANULY (1894-1938) was born on this day 128 years ago.


    President of the Kazakh Academy of Sport and Tourism Kairat ZAKIRYANOV was born on this day in 1954.


    Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Thailand Arman ISSETOV was born on this day 47 years ago.


    Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nurzhan KADZHIAKBAROV was born on this day in 1979.


    Director of the National Testing Center of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan Ruslan YEMELBAYEV was born on this day 41 years ago.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    December 12. Today's Birthdays
    December 11. Today's Birthdays
    Popular
    1 Energy cooperation with Kazakhstan discussed in Romania
    2 Kazakhstan celebrates 3rd win in IIHF U18 World Championship Division I
    3 Sadyr Zhaparov congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Kazakhstan’s Independence Day
    4 Italy’s population has shrunk more, aged further - ISTAT
    5 Almaty-Xian passenger flight to be launched