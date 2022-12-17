Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
December 17. Today's Birthdays

17 December 2022, 08:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 17th of December.

NAMES


One of the founders of the Kazakh linguistics, scholar, teacher, critical, historian, translator and public figure Telzhan SHONANULY (1894-1938) was born on this day 128 years ago.


President of the Kazakh Academy of Sport and Tourism Kairat ZAKIRYANOV was born on this day in 1954.


Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Thailand Arman ISSETOV was born on this day 47 years ago.


Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nurzhan KADZHIAKBAROV was born on this day in 1979.


Director of the National Testing Center of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan Ruslan YEMELBAYEV was born on this day 41 years ago.


Теги:
