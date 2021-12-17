December 17. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 17th of December.

NAMES

– one of the founders of Kazakh linguistics, scholar-teacher, literary figure, critic, historian, translator, and public figure.

Born in Aktobe region, he graduated from the two-class Yrgyzsk Russian-Kazakh School, Orenburg Kirgiz (Kazakh)Pedagogical Institute, and Abai Kazakh National Pedagogical Institute.

He worked as a teacher, lecturer, docent at the Kazakh State University and Abai Kazakh National Pedagogical Institute. In 1917, he was elected as a member of the Commission on education under the Alash Order government headed by Akhmet Baitursynov.

He authored over 30 books.

– General Director of the Republican Association of Public Associations of Hunters and Subjects of the Hunting Facility «Kansonar».

Born in Aktobe region, he graduated from the West Kazakhstan Agricultural Institute, Higher School of Agro-Industrial Complex in Moscow,

Between 2019 and 2020, he served as Chairman of the Public Council on the Agro-Industrial Complex of Kazakhstan.

He took up his recent post in June 2020.





– President of the Kazakh Academy of Sport and Tourism.

Born in East Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University, post-graduate studies at the Institute of Mathematics of the Siberian Office of the USSR Science Academy in Novosibirsk.













– Director of the National Testing Center.

Born in East Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University, received his master’s degree from the Abai Kazakh National Pedagogical University.

He was appointed to his current post in October 2021.













– Mayor of Taraz city.

Born in Lenger city, Chimkent region, he graduated from the Auezov South Kazakhstan State University, Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President, got his master’s degree from the Amanzholov East Kazakhstan State University.

He took up his recent post in March 2021.