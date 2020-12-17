Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    December 17. Today's Birthdays

    17 December 2020, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 17th of December.

    NAMES

    Telzhan Shonanuly (1894-1938) is one of the founders of the country’s linguistics, teacher, scientist, writer, critic, historian, translator, public figure.

    Born in Aktobe region is the graduate of the Orenburg Teacher’s Training Kirgiz (Kazakh) Institute, Abai Kazakh National Teacher’s Institute.

    Kairat Zakiryanov (1954) is the president of the Kazakh Sports and Tourism Academy.

    Born in East Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University, postgraduate training program, Mathematics Institute, Siberian affiliate of the USSR Science Academy.

    Aigerim Kylych (1982) is the Deputy Director General at Astana TV Channel.

    Born in Semipalatinsk is the graduate of the Eastern Institute of Humanities, Moscow International Higher Business School MIRBIS.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region