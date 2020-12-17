Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
December 17. Today's Birthdays

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
17 December 2020, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 17th of December.

NAMES

photo

Telzhan Shonanuly (1894-1938) is one of the founders of the country’s linguistics, teacher, scientist, writer, critic, historian, translator, public figure.

Born in Aktobe region is the graduate of the Orenburg Teacher’s Training Kirgiz (Kazakh) Institute, Abai Kazakh National Teacher’s Institute.

photo

Kairat Zakiryanov (1954) is the president of the Kazakh Sports and Tourism Academy.

Born in East Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University, postgraduate training program, Mathematics Institute, Siberian affiliate of the USSR Science Academy.

photo

Aigerim Kylych (1982) is the Deputy Director General at Astana TV Channel.

Born in Semipalatinsk is the graduate of the Eastern Institute of Humanities, Moscow International Higher Business School MIRBIS.


