December 17. Kazinform’s timeline of major events

17 December 2022, 07:00

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 17th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 17.

EVENTS

1919 – The first issue of Ushkyn newspaper (presently Egemen Qazaqstan) is released. The newspaper survived all historic challenges and hardships together with the Kazakh people from the dark pages of repressions to the bright days of independent Kazakhstan.

1930– That year Mendykarinsk district and Aksu district are founded in Kostanay region and Almaty region, respectively.

1986 – The Kazakh youth stages a rally that turns into mass protests in the capital city of the Kazakh SSR – Alma-Ata. These events go down in history as one of the first mass protests in the USSR sparking off further strikes in other republics of the Soviet Union. The mass protests in Almaty are put down with a heavy hand of the USSR dictators.

1991 – The Republic of Kazakhstan signs the Energy Charter Treaty.

2003 – Then-President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev inks the decree introducing a moratorium on the death penalty in the country.

2009 – A monument to Kazakh artist Abilkhan Kasteyev is installed in Shymkent.

2014 – Kazakhstan is featured into the list of countries with the top universities according to the QS University Rankings.

2016 – Gulzhanat Zhanatbek from Talgykorgan takes the first place among women in the international marathon organized by the SCO in Kunming, China.

2018 – Almaty hosts the historic and documentary exhibition showcasing the formation of independent Kazakhstan.

2020 – Rome welcomes the unveiling ceremony of the Abai information and cultural center as well as a presentation of the collection of his poems and the Book of Words.

2020 – The Kazakh flag hoisting ceremony with the performance of the national anthem is held in the administrative building of San Francisco on the occasion of the Independence Day of Kazakhstan.

2020 – The Cambridge University Press presents the first-ever English collection of selected works by one of the greatest Kazakh scholars of the 19th century Shokan Ualikhanov.

2021 – Kazakh swimmer Adilbek Mussin sets the new record of Kazakhstan in the men’s 200m butterfly event at the 15th FINA World Swimming Championship in Abu Dhabi.