December 17. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 17th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 17.

DATES

Democratic Renewal Day in Kazakhstan is marked on December 17.

EVENTS

1919 – The first issue of Egemen Qazaqstan newspaper is published.

1986 – The Kazakh youth takes to the streets in mass protests in the capital city of the Kazakh SSR – Alma-Ata. These events went down in history as one of the mass protests in the USSR triggering further protests in other national republics of the Soviet Union.

2003 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signs the Decree introducing a moratorium on the death penalty in the country.

2014 – Kazakhstan enters a list of countries with the top universities according to the QS University Rankings.

2016 – Talgykorgan city native Gulzhanat Zhanatbek wins the first place among women in the international marathon organized by the SCO in the Chinese city of Kunming.

2018 – The historic and documentary exhibition demonstrating the formation of independent Kazakhstan takes place in Almaty city.

2020 – The ceremony of opening the Abai information and cultural center as well as presentation of a collection of poems and the Book of Words by Abai takes place in Rome, Italy.

2020 – The Kazakh flag hoisting ceremony with the performance of the national anthem takes place in the administrative building of San Francisco on the occasion of the Independence Day of Kazakhstan.

2020 – The Cambridge University Press presents the first English collection of selected works of Shokan Ualikhanov, one of the greatest Kazakh scholars of the 19th century.



