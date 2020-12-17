Go to the main site
    December 17. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    17 December 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 17th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 17.

    1919 – The first edition of Ushkyn newspaper (today’s Egemen Qazaqstan) is issued.

    1986 – Kazakh youth demonstrations take place in Alma-Ata, (the former capital of Kazakh SSR) which turn in large-scale protests.

    2003 – President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signs Decree On introducing moratorium on capital punishment in Kazakhstan.

    2009 – A monument to Abilkhan Kasteyev inveigles in Shymkent.

    2012 – An opening ceremony of the children’s centre at the ground of the Fund of Kazakhs of Turkey is held by the Kazakh Embassy in Turkey.

    2014 – Kazakhstan joins QS University Rankings.

    2016 – Kazakhstan’s Gulzhanat Zhanatbek ranks first in the SCO international marathon among women. She was the best in the 21 km race.

    2018 – A historical and documentary exhibition on the establishment of a sovereign state takes place in Almaty.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
