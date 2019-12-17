Go to the main site
    December 17. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    17 December 2019, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 17th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 17.

    EVENTS

    1919 –The first edition of Ushkyn (today’s Egemen Kazakhstan) newspaper comes out.

    1986 –The first demonstrations of Kazakh youth taking place in Alma-Ata, the former capital of Kazakh SSR, turn into massive protests.

    2003 – President of Kazakhstan signs a decree «On introducing a moratorium on death penalty in Kazakhstan».

    2012 – The Kazakh Embassy in Turkey opens the Children’s Centre at the Foundation of Kazakhs of Turkey.

    2014 – Kazakhstan joins the list of the countries with the best universities with the QS University Rankings.

    2016 – Kazakhstan’s Gulzhanat Zhanatbek wins the first place in the women’s final at the SCO International marathon.

    2018 – Almaty hosts a history and records exhibition.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
