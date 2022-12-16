December 16. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 16th of December.

NAMES

Bibigul Tulegenova (1929) – Kazakh opera singer (coloratura soprano), actress, teacher, people’s artist of the USSR.

Born in Semipalatinsk city, she graduated from the Kurmangazy Alma-Ata State Conservatory.

Bibigul Tulegenova toured to more than 40 countries of the world, performing in most prestigious halls in New York, London, Paris, Rome, Athens, Tokyo, Seoul, Cairo, and other major cities. She sang in accompaniment of world’s best orchestras, including Osipov State Russian Folk Orchestra, Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra, Chamber Orchestra of the Welsh Prince.

Izteleu Abugaliyev (1930-2004) – Kazakh scholar in agriculture, plant growing, and selection of crops, academician of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan, merited worker of science of Kazakhstan.

Born in West Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Izteleu Abugaliyev published over 260 scientific works, including 10 monographs.









Farida Sharipova (1936-2010) – Kazakh actress of theatre and film, people’s artist of the Kazakh SSR and USSR.

Born in Tacheng, China, she graduated from the Kurmangazy Institute of Arts.

In 1954, he worked as an actress in Shanghaifilm film studio. In 1959 and 2010, she was an actress of the Auezov Kazakh State Academic Theatre of Drama.

Gani Kisstauov (1944) – director, screenwriter, animation art director, merited worker of art of Kazakhstan.

Born in Alma-Ata, he is a graduate of the Alma-Ata Theatre and Art College, Leningrad State Institute of Theatre, Music, and Film.

He took part in the Best Films of Central Asia program in Tokyo, Kyoto, special screenings at the Ankara International Film Festival in 1994, and Busan-2000, South Korea.



