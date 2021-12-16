Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

December 16. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
16 December 2021, 08:00
December 16. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 16th of December.

NAMES

photo

Bibigul Tulegenova (1929) is the Kazakh opera singer, actress, teacher, People’s Artist of USSR.

Born in Semipalatinsk is the graduate of the Kurmangazy Alma-Ata State Conservatoire.

She toured over 40 countries of the world. Performed at the most prestigious halls in New York, London, Paris, Rome, Athens, Tokyo, Seoul, Cairo and other biggest cities of the world.

photo

Izteleu Abugaliyev (1930-2004) is the Kazakhstani scientist from the field of agriculture, plant production and selection of agricultural crops, academician of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan.

Born in West Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

photo

Farida Sharipova (1936-2010) is the Kazakh film and theatre actress, People’s Artist of Kazakh SSR, People’s Artist of USSR.

Born in China is the graduate of the Kurmangazy Institute of Arts.

Between 1959 and 2010 was the actress at the Auezzov Kazakh State Academic Drama Theatre.

photo

Gani Kistauov (1944) is the film director, screen writer, art director of animated feature films, honored art worker of Kazakhstan.

Born in Alma-Ata is the graduate of the Alma-Ata Drama School, Leningrad State Institute of Theatre, Music and Cinema.

photo

Ralat Bolatkan (1975) is the judge of the Military Court of the Almaty military post.

Born in Semipalatinsk region is the graduate of the East Kazakhstan State University.

Has been serving since May 2015.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Air Astana to launch flights to Israel
Air Astana to launch flights to Israel