December 16. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 16th of December.

NAMES

Bibigul Tulegenova (1929) is the Kazakh opera signer, actress, teacher, and People’s Artist of USSR.

Born in Semipalatinsk is the graduate of the Kurmangazy Alma-Ata State Conservatoire.

Performed at the most prestigious halls in New York, London, Paris, Rome, Athens, soul, Cairo and other largest cities of the world, toured more than 40 states of the world.

Farida Sharipova (1936-2010) is the Kazakh film and theatre actress, People’s Artist of Kazakh SSR, People’s Artist of USSR.

Born in China is the graduate of the Kurmangazy Institute of Arts.

1959-2010 played at the Auezov Kazakh State Academic Drama Theatre.



