Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

December 16. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
16 December 2020, 08:00
December 16. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 16th of December.

NAMES

photo

Bibigul Tulegenova (1929) is the Kazakh opera signer, actress, teacher, and People’s Artist of USSR.

Born in Semipalatinsk is the graduate of the Kurmangazy Alma-Ata State Conservatoire.

Performed at the most prestigious halls in New York, London, Paris, Rome, Athens, soul, Cairo and other largest cities of the world, toured more than 40 states of the world.

photo

Farida Sharipova (1936-2010) is the Kazakh film and theatre actress, People’s Artist of Kazakh SSR, People’s Artist of USSR.

Born in China is the graduate of the Kurmangazy Institute of Arts.

1959-2010 played at the Auezov Kazakh State Academic Drama Theatre.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named