December 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 16th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 16.

DATES

Independence Day of Kazakhstan

Independence Day of Kazakhstan is the main national holiday in the Republic of Kazakhstan, celebrated annually on the 16th of December. The law on the independence and state sovereignty of the Republic of Kazakhstan was adopted on this day back in 1991. It was inked by First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev. According to the Law «On holidays in the Republic of Kazakhstan» the holiday is celebrated on the 16th and 17th of December.

EVENTS

1991 - The 7th session of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan adopts the Law «On state independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan. First President-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev signs the law on the same day. Kazinform (then-KazTAG) is the first news agency to let the world know about the declaration of the state independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

1994 – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev receives credentials of the Permanent Representative of the European Union to Kazakhstan Robert Kremer.

1996 - The Independence Monument is unveiled at the Republic Square in Almaty city. The center of the monument is a 28 meter-high vertical stele. Its upper part consists of a ‘golden man’ who stands on a winged snow leopard symbolizing strong powers of the state in the land of the Kazakhs.

1996 - The grand opening of Ankara Hotel (now Intercontinental Almaty) is held in Almaty city. The presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkey attend the opening ceremony. The cost of the construction of the new five-star hotel makes USD73 million.

2000 – A monument to one of the most prominent Kazakh statesmen Abylai khan (1711-1781) is unveiled in Almaty city.

2011 - In the Kazakh capital, First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev takes part in the unveiling ceremony of Mangilik Yel, the first triumphal arch in Kazakhstan, which becomes a new symbol of modern Kazakhstan and the triumph of its people who fulfilled the centuries-old dream of independence and sovereignty of their country. The height of the arch is 20 meters, which symbolizes the 20th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence.

2014 – Well-known Kazakhstani playwright and writer Dulat Issabekov becomes the recipient of the Chingiz Aitmatov International Prize. The awarding ceremony is held at the building of the British Parliament in London.

2015 – 12-year-old Tursynkhan Yerkin wins the title of ‘The Golden Voice of Bala Turkvizyon’ in the grand final of the singing contest.

2016 - For the first time in Kazakhstan’s history, mountaineers Magzhan Sagimbayev and Ilyas Galimbekov plant the National Flag at Mount Vinson (4,892 m), the highest peak in Antarctica, on Kazakhstan's Independence Day.

2016 - A monument dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan is unveiled in the territory of the EXPO town in Astana (now Nur-Sultan).

2018 – Kazakhstani Dimash Kudaibergen is named the singer of the year at the Silk Road Cohesion Awards 2018 International Film Festival hosted in Shanghai and becomes the ambassador of culture of the Silk Road.

2019 – The flag raising ceremony of the flag of the Republic of Kazakhstan over the building of the town hall of San Francisco takes place. The day is recognized as the Day of Kazakhstani-American Friendship.

2019 – The first-ever Kazakh-Uzbek Culture and Education Center opens doors in Uzbekistan. It is opened to expand scientific and educational cooperation between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan and further develop fraternal ties.



