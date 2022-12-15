December 15. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 15th of December.

NAMES

Akhmetzhan Yessimov (1950) – Kazakh statesman and political figure.

Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the Kazakh Agricultural Institute, Academy of Social Sciences under the CPSU Central Committee.

In 1998 and 2001, he served as the Kazakh Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg. As well as the head of the Kazakh Mission to NATO and the EU.

Zautbek Turysbekov (1951) – first deputy chairman of the World Association of Kazakhs.

Born in South Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Kazakh Chemical and Technological Institute, Alma-Ata Higher Party School.

He took up his current post in June 2017.

Nikolai Radostovets (1955) – Kazakh statesman and public figure.

Born in Almaty city, he is a graduate of the Alma-Ata National Economy Institute.

Yerulan Kanapyanov (1958) – famed composer, public figure, philanthropist, President of the Eurasian Culture Fund.

He gained international fame after his work with A'capella Express.

Kanapyanovis the author of the anthem of the torch relay of the VII Asian Winter Games. In 2002, he joined the Union of Composers of Kazakhstan as a member.

Zhalgas Adilbayev (1964) – Ambassador at Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

Born in Guryev region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University, completed his post graduate studies and gained a PhD from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

He was appointed to his current post in April 2022.

Ruslan Imankulov (1985) – spokesperson of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry.

Born in Dzhambul city, he is a graduate of the Taraz State Pedagogical Institute.

He took up his current post in October 2022.

Berik Akhmetov (1985) – President-Rector of the Yessenov Caspian University of Technologies and Engineering.

He graduated and completed his post graduate studies at the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

He was appointed to his current post in 2020.



