Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
15 December 2021, 08:00
December 15. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 15th of December.

NAMES

photo

Akhmetzhan Yessimov (1950) is the statesman and political figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the Kazakh Agriculture Institute, Academy of Social Sciences at the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.

In 2017-2021 acted as CEO at the Samruk Kazyna National Welfare Fund JSC.

photo


Zautbek Turysbekov (1951) is the 1st Deputy Chairman of the World Association of Kazakhs.

Born in South Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Kazakh Chemistry and Technology Institute, Ala-Ata Higher Party School.

Has been serving since June 2017.

photo


Nikolai Radostovets (1955) is the statesman and political figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Alma-Ata Institute of National Economy.

photo


Yerulan Kanapiyanov (1958) is the well-known composer, public figure, president of the Eurasian Culture Fund.

His works are performed at the concert halls of Kazakhstan, Austria, Russia, the U.S., Ukraine, France.

photo


Zhalgas Adilbayev (1964) is the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Mongolia.

Born in today’s Atyrau region is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University, Al Farabi Kazakh National University.

Has been acting since August 2019.

photo


Askar Shomanov (1969) is the head of the department of the Kazakh President’s Office.

Born in Alma-Ata is the Al Farabi Kazakh National University, completed internship at the Institute of International Relations in Japan.

Has been acting since 2018.

Aidos Ziyaddin (1982) is the Deputy Head of the Nur Otan Party central office.

Graduated from the Al Farabi Kazakh National University, Kazakh State Law University.

Has been appointed to the post in 2016.

photo


Ruslan Imankulov (1985) is the Aide to the Deputy PM of Kazakhstan.

Born in Dzhambul is the graduate of the Taraz State Teacher’s Training Institute.

Has been working since September 2019.

photo


Berik Akhmetov (1985) is the president-rector of the Yessenov University of Technologies and Engineering.

Graduated form the Al Farabi Kazakh National University.

Has been working since 2020.


