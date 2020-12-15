December 15. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 15th of December.

NAMES

Akhmetzhan Yessimov (1950) is the CEO at Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund JSC.

Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the Kazakh Agriculture Institute, Social Sciences Academy at the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union (Russian Academy of Social Sciences).

Prior to the appointment acted as CEO at Astana EXPO-2017 National Company JSC (2015-2017).

Has been serving since December 2017.

v (1951) is the 1Deputy Chairman of the World Association of Kazakhs.

Born in South Kazakhstan (today’s Turkestan region) is the graduate of the Kazakh Chemical and Technological Institute, Alma-Ata higher party school.

Has been appointed to the post in June 2017.









(1955) is the member of the Council of National Investors under the Kazakh President.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Alma-Ata Institute of National Economy.

Has been working since October 2019.













(1958) is the famous composer, public figure and philanthropist, president of the Eurasian Culture Fund.

His works are performed at concert halls of Kazakhstan, Austria, Russia, the US, Ukraine, France. His songs were awarded grand prix at republican and other song contests.













(1964) is the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Mongolia.

Born in Guriyev region is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University, Al Farabi Kazakh National University.

Has been working since August 2019.













(1969) is the head of the department at the Kazakh President’s Office.

Born in Alma-Ata is the graduate of Al Farabi Kazakh National University.

Has been working since 2018.













(1985) is the advisor to the Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

Born in Dzhambul is the graduate of the Taraz State Teacher’s Training Institute.

Has been serving since last September.