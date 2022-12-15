Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.93 eur/kzt 496.15

    rub/kzt 7.49 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    December 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    15 December 2022, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 15th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 15

    EVENTS

    1995 – At the meeting of the Interstate Council of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan held in Zhambyl region the decision to form a joint peacekeeping battalion under the aegis of the UN and the agreement to organize and form a collective peacekeeping battalion are signed.

    1999 – The National Security Strategy is approved in Kazakhstan for the first time.

    2004 – The Eurasian Culture Fund is established.

    2007 – The monument to the 35 Kazakh soldiers killed while serving at the Tajik-Afghan border during the Civil War in Tajikistan is unveiled in the Friendship of People Park in the capital city of Tajikistan, Dushanbe.

    2011 – Kazakhstan’s Football Federation becomes a full member of the UEFA Referee Convention.

    2017 – Kazakhstan’s Kazinform International New Agency and Azerbaijan’s Trend International News Agency sign a memorandum of cooperation.

    2018 – The building of the Kazakh Embassy in London is officially named Kazakhstan House by the decision of the Lord Mayor of Westminster.

    2019 – The sold-out ice show Friends of Denis takes place in the Kazakh capital.

    2020 – The collection of poems by Abai in the Korean language is published in Korea.

    2021 – The special media resource Altynqor.com to digitize the cultural heritage is created in Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    December 15. Today's Birthdays
    December 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    December 13. Today's Birthdays
    December 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets Stadler Rail AG Group CEO Peter Spuhler
    2 Kazakhstan to adopt rural areas development concept in March 2023
    3 Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, Stadler Rail AG sign cooperation agreements
    4 Kazakhstan, Latvia mark 30 years of fruitful cooperation
    5 Kazakhstan to complete audit of all thermal power stations and electrical grids in Q1 2023