Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    December 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    15 December 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 15th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 15.

    EVENTS

    1995 – At the meeting of the Interstate Council of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan held in Zhambyl region the decision to form a joint peacekeeping battalion under the aegis of the UN and the agreement to organize and form a collective peacekeeping battalion are signed.

    1998 – The Nursultan Nazarbayev Education Fund is set up.

    1999 – The National Security Strategy is approved in Kazakhstan for the first time.

    2004 – The Eurasian Culture Fund is established.

    2007 – The monument to the 35 Kazakh soldiers killed while serving at the Tajik-Afghan border during the Civil War in Tajikistan is unveiled in the Friendship of People Park in the capital city of Tajikistan, Dushanbe.

    2011 – Kazakhstan’s Football Federation becomes a full member of the UEFA Referee Convention.

    2017 – Kazakhstan’s Kazinform International New Agency and Azerbaijan’s Trend International News Agency sign a memorandum of cooperation.

    2018 – The building of the Kazakh Embassy in London is officially named Kazakhstan House by the decision of the Lord Mayor of Westminster.

    2019 – The sold-out ice show Friends of Denis takes place in the Kazakh capital.

    2020 – The collection of poems by Abai in the Korean language is published in Korea.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    EXA International CEO praises Kazakhstan’s ambition to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060
    Kazakh PM Smailov arrives in Sochi for working visit
    Delegates from 34 countries to take part in International Volunteers Forum in Astana
    President Tokayev to take part in Astana International Forum
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year