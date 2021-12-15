Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
December 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Adlet Seilkhanov
15 December 2021, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 15th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 15.

EVENTS

1995 – At the meeting of the Interstate Council of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan held in Zhambyl region the decision to form a joint peacekeeping battalion under the aegis of the UN and the agreement to organize and form a collective peacekeeping battalion are signed.

1998 – The Nursultan Nazarbayev Education Fund is set up.

1999 – The National Security Strategy is approved in Kazakhstan for the first time.

2004 – The Eurasian Culture Fund is established.

2007 – The monument to the 35 Kazakh soldiers killed while serving at the Tajik-Afghan border during the Civil War in Tajikistan is unveiled in the Friendship of People Park in the capital city of Tajikistan, Dushanbe.

2011 – Kazakhstan’s Football Federation becomes a full member of the UEFA Referee Convention.

2017 – Kazakhstan’s Kazinform International New Agency and Azerbaijan’s Trend International News Agency sign a memorandum of cooperation.

2018 – The building of the Kazakh Embassy in London is officially named Kazakhstan House by the decision of the Lord Mayor of Westminster.

2019 – The sold-out ice show Friends of Denis takes place in the Kazakh capital.

2020 – The collection of poems by Abai in the Korean language is published in Korea.


