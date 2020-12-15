December 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 15th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 15.

EVENTS

1995 – During the Zhambyl session of the Inter-State Council of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, the heads of state sign the decision to form the Joint Peacekeeping Battalion of three countries under the auspices of the United Nations Organization and the Agreement on organizing and forming the Collective Peacekeeping Battalion. Besides, then-presidents Nursultan Nazarbayev, Askar Akayev, and Islam Karimov request the UN Secretary-General to send a group of UN experts to their countries for consultations with representatives of the ministries of foreign affairs and defense.

1998 – The Public Fund «Education Fund of Nursultan Nazarbayev» is established with the view of facilitating the development of the education system of the Republic of Kazakhstan through the introduction and dissemination of international educational standards.

1999 - The National Security Strategy is approved for the first time in Kazakhstan. The document outlines the analysis of the potential threats and the threat avoidance measures for the six most important areas: external, military, economic, socio-political, environmental, and information security. The National Security Strategy becomes the starting point of a new stage in strengthening Kazakhstan's national security in the late 1990s.

2001 - The Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On Governmental Regulation of Civil Aviation» is adopted. It establishes the legal and organizational framework for governmental regulation of the civil aviation activities of individuals and legal entities in Kazakhstan.

2004 – The Eurasian Culture Fund is established to promote, improve, and expand the cultural cooperation between the cultural institutions, organizations, and culture figures of the Eurasian countries. The fund’s headquarters is situated in Almaty city.

2007 - A memorial dedicated to 35 Kazakh soldiers, who died on the Tajik-Afghan border in the civil war in Tajikistan, is unveiled at the Friendship of Peoples Park in Dushanbe. The close relatives of the fallen and high-ranking officials of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan attend the unveiling ceremony.

2008 – The Independence Monument, its mini version, is unveiled in the Abulkhair Khan Avenue in Aktobe city.

2011 - The UEFA Executive Committee admits the national football association of Kazakhstan to UEFA’s Referee Convention, making Kazakhstan its full member.

2012 – «Monuments of ancient art» stamp devoted to 20th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Bulgaria is issued in Sofia.

2016 – A capsule with ‘Letters to the future’ penned by Kazakhstani youth in honor of the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence is handed to the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Kazakh capital.

2017 – The Digital Kazakhstan State Program is approved in order to improve the life of Kazakhstanis and enhance the country’s economy competitiveness through the use of digital technologies.

2017 – Kazinform International News Agency and Azerbaijan’s Trend news agency ink the memorandum of cooperation in Baku. The memorandum seeks to strengthen cooperation in the information exchange.

2018 - By the decision of Lord Mayor of Westminster, the building of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in London is officially called as Kazakhstan House. The name is on all official documents, such as cadastral records, as well as on city maps, and so on.

2019 – Denis’ Friends ice show brings together professional figure skaters from all corners of the world who pay homage to the memory of late bronze medalist of the Sochi Olympics Demis Ten in the Kazakh capital.



