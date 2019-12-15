December 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 15th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 15.

EVENTS

1995 – During the Zhambyl session of the Inter-State Council of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, the heads of state sign the decision to form the Joint Peacekeeping Battalion of the three countries under the auspices of the United Nations and the Agreement on organizing and forming the Collective Peacekeeping Battalion. Besides, Presidents Nursultan Nazarbayev, Askar Akayev, and Islam Karimov requested the UN Secretary-General to send a group of UN experts to their countries for consultations with representatives of the ministries of foreign affairs and defense.

1999 - The National Security Strategy was approved for the first time in Kazakhstan. The document outlines the analysis of the potential threats and the threat avoidance measures for the six most important areas: external, military, economic, socio-political, environmental, and information security. The National Security Strategy was the starting point of a new stage in strengthening Kazakhstan's national security in the late 1990s.

2001 - The Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On Governmental Regulation of Civil Aviation» was adopted. It establishes the legal and organizational framework for governmental regulation of the civil aviation activities of individuals and legal entities in Kazakhstan.

2007 - A Memorial dedicated to 35 Kazakh soldiers, who died on the Tajik-Afghan border in the civil war in Tajikistan, was unveiled in the Friendship of Peoples Park in Dushanbe. The close relatives of the fallen and high-ranking officials of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan attended the unveiling ceremony.

2012 – «Monuments of ancient art» stamp devoted to 20th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Bulgaria was issued in Sofia.

2018 - By the decision of Lord Mayor of Westminster, the building of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in London was officially called as Kazakhstan House. The name is on all official documents, such as cadastral records, as well as on city maps, and so on.