    December 14. Today's Birthdays

    14 December 2021, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 14th of December.

    NAMES

    Zhaken Taimagambetov (1953) is the PhD, Professor, academician of the Academy of Sciences of the Higher School of Kazakhstan, laureate of the Ualikhanov Prize.

    Born in Kostanay region is the graduate of the Kazakh State University (today’s Al-Farabi Kazakh National University), postgraduate courses at the History, Philology and Philosophy Institute of the Siberian affiliate of the Academy of Sciences of the USSR in Novosibirsk.

    He is one of the discoverers of unique Paleolithic man sites of Kyzyltau, Shoktas, and Koskurgan. Authored over 100 scientific works, including 32 monographs.

    Maulen Mamyrov (1970) is the Kazakh wrestler, merited master of sports, world-class master of sports in Greco-Roman wrestling, 11-time champion of Kazakhstan, Olympic silver medalist.

    Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the Ilyas Zhansugurov Zhetyssu University.

    Yerkin Bazarkhanov (1972) is the CEO at Kaztemirtrans JSC.

    Born in today’s Almaty region is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakhstan State University, Turan University.

    Has been acting since July 2021.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Birthdays
