December 14. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays - 14th of December.

NAMES

(1953) is the PhD, Professor, academician of the Academy of Sciences of the Higher School of Kazakhstan, laureate of the Ualikhanov Prize.

Born in Kostanay region is the graduate of the Kazakh State University (today’s Al-Farabi Kazakh National University), postgraduate courses at the History, Philology and Philosophy Institute of the Siberian affiliate of the Academy of Sciences of the USSR in Novosibirsk.

He is one of the discoverers of unique Paleolithic man sites of Kyzyltau, Shoktas, and Koskurgan. Authored over 100 scientific works, including 32 monographs.

(1970) is the Kazakh wrestler, merited master of sports, world-class master of sports in Greco-Roman wrestling, 11-time champion of Kazakhstan, Olympic silver medalist.

Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the Ilyas Zhansugurov Zhetyssu University.

(1972) is the CEO at Kaztemirtrans JSC.

Born in today’s Almaty region is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakhstan State University, Turan University.

Has been acting since July 2021.