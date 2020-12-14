December 14. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 14th of December.

Zhaken Taimagambetov (born in 1953) – a PhD, Prof, academician of the Academy of Sciences of the Higher School of Kazakhstan, winner of the Sh. Ualikhanov Prize.

The Kostanay region native graduated from the Kazakh State University now the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, completed postgraduate courses at the Institute of History, Philology and Philosophy of the Siberian office of the Academy of Sciences of the USSR in Novosibirsk.

From 1992 to 1998, he worked as a deputy director for scientific work. Between 1998 and 1999, he served as a group head at the A.Margulan Institute of Archeology. Since 1999 he was a professor of the Archeology and Ethnology Department. Between 2002 and 2008, he worked as a dean of the History Faculty of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

He penned over 100 scientific works, including 32 monographs, trained 6 candidates of historical sciences.

Maulen Mamyrov (born in 1970) – a Kazakh wrestler, merited master of sports, world-class master of sports in Greco-Roman wrestling, 11-time champ of Kazakhstan, Olympic silver medalist.

Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the Ilyas Zhansugurov Zhetysu University.

He won the Soviet Wrestling Cup in 1990, 1995 Asian Wrestling Championships. He is the silver medalist of the Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games.



