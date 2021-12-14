Go to the main site
    December 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    14 December 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 14th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 14.

    EVENTS

    1990 – The Kazakh Agricultural Science Academy is founded.

    1992 – Almaty city hosts the first Forum of the Peoples of Kazakhstan.

    1997 – The monument to the victims of the political repressions is unveiled in Akmola city.

    2009 – Former US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Robert Blake officially opens the first US General Consulate in Central Asia in Almaty city.

    2012 – Former President of Kazakhstan – Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev delivers the state-of-the-nation address «Kazakhstan-2050 Vision» to the people of Kazakhstan at the solemn meeting devoted to the Independence Day.

    2012 – The Kazakhstan-Poland Cooperation and Development Council is established in Warsaw, Poland.

    2012 – The Management Company «Kazmedia Ortalygy» officially becomes a full member of the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU).

    2016 – Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu pays his first official visit to Astana city now Nur-Sultan.

    2017 – People’s Hero of Kazakhstan, pilot Dmitry Rodin who landed a jet with 116 passengers on board without front wheels is awarded the Badge of Honor «Patriot of the Year.»

    2017 - The Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) becomes a full member of the Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB).

    2018 – The Kazakh microsatellite KazSTSat takes first photos from space. The satellite flying over the territory of South America captured the shots of the city of Rio Grande – the largest port city in the south of Argentina – with a resolution of 17 meters.

    2019 – The first interview of incumbent Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is published in L’Essentiel Des Relations Internationales.

    2020 – The opening of the first Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan in Colombia takes place.

