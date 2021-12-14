Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

December 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
14 December 2021, 07:00
December 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 14th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 14.

EVENTS

1990 – The Kazakh Agricultural Science Academy is founded.

1992 – Almaty city hosts the first Forum of the Peoples of Kazakhstan.

1997 – The monument to the victims of the political repressions is unveiled in Akmola city.

2009 – Former US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Robert Blake officially opens the first US General Consulate in Central Asia in Almaty city.

2012 – Former President of Kazakhstan – Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev delivers the state-of-the-nation address «Kazakhstan-2050 Vision» to the people of Kazakhstan at the solemn meeting devoted to the Independence Day.

2012 – The Kazakhstan-Poland Cooperation and Development Council is established in Warsaw, Poland.

2012 – The Management Company «Kazmedia Ortalygy» officially becomes a full member of the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU).

2016 – Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu pays his first official visit to Astana city now Nur-Sultan.

2017 – People’s Hero of Kazakhstan, pilot Dmitry Rodin who landed a jet with 116 passengers on board without front wheels is awarded the Badge of Honor «Patriot of the Year.»

2017 - The Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) becomes a full member of the Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB).

2018 – The Kazakh microsatellite KazSTSat takes first photos from space. The satellite flying over the territory of South America captured the shots of the city of Rio Grande – the largest port city in the south of Argentina – with a resolution of 17 meters.

2019 – The first interview of incumbent Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is published in L’Essentiel Des Relations Internationales.

2020 – The opening of the first Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan in Colombia takes place.


Events  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan pockets bronze at Para Ice Hockey Continental Cup
Kazakhstan pockets bronze at Para Ice Hockey Continental Cup