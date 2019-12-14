Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    December 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    14 December 2019, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 14th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 14.

    EVENTS

    1992 - Almaty hosts the First Forum of the Peoples of Kazakhstan. Addressing the attendees, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev announced the idea of holding the forum on an ongoing basis.

    2009 - U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Robert Orris Blake Jr. officially opened the U.S. Consulate General in Almaty, the first one in Central Asia.

    2012 - During a ceremonial meeting dedicated to Independence Day, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev gives the State-of-the-Nation Address «Kazakhstan 2050 Strategy: New Political Course of the Established State».

    2012 - The Kazakhstan-Poland Cooperation and Development Council was established in Warsaw.

    2016 - Central Asia's largest bridge across the Irtysh River was unveiled. It was constructed in the furtherance of Nurly Zhol Government Program.

    2016 – Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu arrives in Kazakhstan for the first time. Nursultan Nazarbayev and Benjamin Netanyahu held talks. The parties discussed economic cooperation.

    2017 - The Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) becomes a full-fledged member of the Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB).

    2017 - People's Hero of Kazakhstan, captain Dmitry Rodin, who landed a passenger jet with 116 passengers on board without the use of its front wheels, receives the honorary Patriot of the Year award.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    History of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    4 Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
    5 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore