December 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 14th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 14.

EVENTS

1992 - Almaty hosts the First Forum of the Peoples of Kazakhstan. Addressing the attendees, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev announced the idea of holding the forum on an ongoing basis.

2009 - U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Robert Orris Blake Jr. officially opened the U.S. Consulate General in Almaty, the first one in Central Asia.

2012 - During a ceremonial meeting dedicated to Independence Day, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev gives the State-of-the-Nation Address «Kazakhstan 2050 Strategy: New Political Course of the Established State».

2012 - The Kazakhstan-Poland Cooperation and Development Council was established in Warsaw.

2016 - Central Asia's largest bridge across the Irtysh River was unveiled. It was constructed in the furtherance of Nurly Zhol Government Program.

2016 – Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu arrives in Kazakhstan for the first time. Nursultan Nazarbayev and Benjamin Netanyahu held talks. The parties discussed economic cooperation.

2017 - The Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) becomes a full-fledged member of the Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB).

2017 - People's Hero of Kazakhstan, captain Dmitry Rodin, who landed a passenger jet with 116 passengers on board without the use of its front wheels, receives the honorary Patriot of the Year award.