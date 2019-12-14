Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

December 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
14 December 2019, 07:00
December 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 14th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 14.

EVENTS

1992 - Almaty hosts the First Forum of the Peoples of Kazakhstan. Addressing the attendees, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev announced the idea of holding the forum on an ongoing basis.

2009 - U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Robert Orris Blake Jr. officially opened the U.S. Consulate General in Almaty, the first one in Central Asia.

2012 - During a ceremonial meeting dedicated to Independence Day, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev gives the State-of-the-Nation Address «Kazakhstan 2050 Strategy: New Political Course of the Established State».

2012 - The Kazakhstan-Poland Cooperation and Development Council was established in Warsaw.

2016 - Central Asia's largest bridge across the Irtysh River was unveiled. It was constructed in the furtherance of Nurly Zhol Government Program.

2016 – Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu arrives in Kazakhstan for the first time. Nursultan Nazarbayev and Benjamin Netanyahu held talks. The parties discussed economic cooperation.

2017 - The Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) becomes a full-fledged member of the Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB).

2017 - People's Hero of Kazakhstan, captain Dmitry Rodin, who landed a passenger jet with 116 passengers on board without the use of its front wheels, receives the honorary Patriot of the Year award.

History of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev