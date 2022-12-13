December 13. Today's Birthdays

13 December 2022, 08:00

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 13th of December.

NAMES

– linguist, Turkologist, PhD, academician of the Academy of Sciences of the KazakhSSR, honored worker of science of the KazakhSSR, merited worker of Kazakhstan, Second World War veteran.

Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the Philological Faculty of the Kirov Kazakh State University, completed postgraduate studies at the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan in 1954.

– director of the Valikhanov Institute of History and Ethology. Born in Omsk region, Russia, he graduated from the Omsk State University in 1991.

He took up his current post in July 2017.

– Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency of Kazakhstan.

The Almaty native graduated from the Kazakh State Law Academy in 2001.

He was appointed to his current position in February 2022.