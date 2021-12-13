Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
December 13.  Today's Birthdays

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
13 December 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 13th of December.

NAMES

photo

Abduali Kaidarov (1924-2019) is the scientist, linguist, Doctor of Letters, academician of the Science Academy of Kazakhstan, merited scientist of the Kazakh SSR, veteran of the WWII.

Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Kaidarov is one of the most reputable philologists who developed Kazakh alphabet in Latin characters in the 90s: lexicology, dialectology, history of language, ethnolinguistics, study of Turkic languages, language problems, etc.

photo

Ziyabek Kabuldinov (1965) is the director of Valikhanov History and Ethnology Institute.

Born in Omsk region (Russia) is the of graduate of the Omsk State University.

Has been serving since 2017.

photo

Olzhas Bektenov (1980) is the 1st deputy chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Kazakh State Law Academy.

Has been acting since June 2019.


