Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    December 13. Today's Birthdays

    13 December 2020, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 13th of December.

    Abduali Kaidarov (1924-2019) – a linguist, Turkologist, PhD, academician of the Academy of Sciences of the KazakhSSR, honored worker of science of the KazakhSSR, merited worker of Kazakhstan, Second World War veteran.

    Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the Philological Faculty of the Kirov Kazakh State University, completed postgraduate studies at the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan in 1954.

    Ziyabek Kabuldinov (born in 1965) – a director of the Valikhanov Institute of History and Ethology. Born in Omsk region, Russia, he graduated from the Omsk State University in 1991.

    He took up his current post in July 2017.

    Olzhas Bektenov (born in 1980) – the First Deputy Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency of Kazakhstan. The Almaty native graduated from the Kazakh State Law Academy in 2001. He was appointed to his current position in June 2019.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 14. Today's Birthdays
    June 7. Today's Birthdays
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    3 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    4 Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
    5 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region